Boil Advisory in effective for customers in east Toledo

The City of Toledo has issued a Boil Advisory Monday for 51 customers living on Liberty St. from White St. to Broadway St. due to repairs to the City’s water distribution system.

When the water service is turned back on, the water must be thoroughly tested by the City of Toledo, Water Treatment Chemists, which will take several days.

Unless notified otherwise, this Boil Advisory expires on Friday at 5 p.m. After this date and time, customers can resume normal use of their water.

If this Boil Advisory must be extended, beyond this date and time, customers will receive another notification.

While this Boil Advisory is in effect, the City advises customers to bring all water for personal consumption to a boil, let it boil for at least three minutes and let it cool before use. Boiled water should be used for drinking, ice making, brushing teeth, washing dishes and for all food preparation.

Please Note:

· If customers have lesions or open surgical incisions, all tap water should be boiled as described above before being used for bathing, as well as for personal consumption.

· The water may be used without boiling for washing clothes and flushing toilets. It may also be used for bathing if customers do not have any of the above conditions.

· Customers with compromised immune systems should contact their doctor for additional instructions.

· When the water is turned back on, customers may experience air and/or rust in your tap water. This is normal. Customers should run each of their cold-water faucets until the water clears up. Avoid washing clothes or using your hot water taps until you have done so.

The City apologizes for any inconvenience and thanks customers for their cooperation.

If customers have any questions regarding this notice, please call Engage Toledo at 419-936-2020. If you are licensed by the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department only, call 419-213-4100 and select Option 3 for additional information. During evenings and weekends, please call 419-936-2020.

