Money Talks News: The Golden Rules for saving on everything

You may have heard the the expression, "A penny saved is a penny earned." However, how can you save a penny, or better yet, a dollar?

There are many high-tech ways to save money on things you buy every day, from shopping apps to twitter coupons.

However, there are old-fashioned ways to save money that leave those things in the digital dust.

Here are some strategies that will help you save major money on everything you will ever buy. Call those strategies Golden Rules.

Rule number one: Never buy new what you can buy used. From clothes to cars, buying used can save you from 20 to 90 percent. Use sites like eBay and Craigslist to make it easy.

Number two: Bulk buying. Worried about big quantity? Team up with a friend and split the cost and the goods.

Rule number three: Never leave home without a list and never buy anything that is not on that. Avoiding impulse buys will save you big-time.

Next: Buy generic. From food, to cleaning supplies, to medicine, paying for a label can easily double the cost. Unless it is worth it, do not do it.

Rule number five: Negotiate. Hotels, doctors, your credit card, the cable company - if it is expensive, the best way to a better price is simply to ask.

Lastly, golden rule number six is simply to use your mind before you use your money. Think about ways you might save on virtually everything you do.

There are more "rules" or tips available on the Money Talks News website and search for "saving on everything."

© 2017 Money Talks News. All Rights Reserved.