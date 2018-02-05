Super Bowl LII told in memes

The Monday after the Super Bowl is considered a national holiday for some as they take the day off of work.

Most people spent Sunday night either watching the game and rooting for one team and against the other, or they may have spent the night frantically on social media commenting on the plays, catches, poor calls by referees or their thoughts and opinions on the commercials and Justin Timberlake's halftime show.

Then there are people that spent the night and the early hours of Monday creating memes from moments of the Super Bowl.

Here are some of the most popular and trending memes:

The Minnesota Vikings hoped to be the first team in NFL history to host the Super Bowl. Those hopes were dashed when they were blown out by the eventual champs.

It is rumored and joked by many that Bill Bellichick and the Patriots pay the referees before their games.

In the first half of the game, Tom Brady missed a catch that caused a huge response and swarm of memes.

Then there was the halftime show by Justin Timberlake. At the end of his performance, Timberlake went into the stands and proceeded to take selfies with the fans around him.

One young fan seemed confused.

Although it was a back and forth game, the underdogs, the Philadelphia Eagles came out victorious. Fans were quick to respond.

