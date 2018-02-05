Two people attempt to break into cars in Dundee

Dundee police are trying to figure out who is behind a pair of attempted break-ins Sunday night.

Police say two people driving in a white or light-colored SUV drove around and cased the area before trying to break into locked vehicles.

Police say the two were scared off by the car alarms and didn't succeed in breaking into the vehicles.

Police say they are in their late teens or early 20s.

Anyone with information should contact Sgt. Randy Sehl at 734-529-3430 ext. 1804 or by email at rsehl@villageofdundee.net.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.