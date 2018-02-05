Skelton boys' father claims he gave boys to underground Ohio sanctuary farm

(WTOL) - Andrew, Alexander and Tanner Skelton have been missing for more than seven years. The boys vanished from Morenci on Thanksgiving 2010 without a trace.

Their father John, the last person to see the boys, spoke out to a reporter from WDIV in Detroit.

When the boys were first discovered missing, John Skelton initially said he gave the boys to someone from an "organization" who visited his home on Thanksgiving.

He told WDIV over the weekend that he gave the boys to an "underground sanctuary" farm in Ohio along the Indiana border. He claimed he gave the boys to two women and a man, and said the boys would have a better life there with a new family.

According to WDIV, John said this new family would buy the boys farm boots that they had been asking for, and would let them ride on a tractor whenever they wanted.

Today, all three of the boys would have been in their late teens. Police have not been able to locate them.

However, the remains of three siblings have been found in a shed in Montana. Officials are waiting the results of tests on the remains to determine if they belong to the Skelton brothers.

John is serving a 10 to 15-year sentence for unlawful imprisonment. His first chance at parole is in 2020.

Click here to see a timeline of the Skelton brothers case.

