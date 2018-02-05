Snowplow crashes into Hollywood Casino - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Snowplow crashes into Hollywood Casino

(Source: WTOL) (Source: WTOL)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Crews were on the scene of a crash at Hollywood Casino Monday morning.

TPD reported a snowplow crashed into the building around 7:30 a.m.

The snowplow looks to be a personal plow and not affiliated with ODOT.

Multiple crews were on the scene. 

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly