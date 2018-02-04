Three car accident closes I-280 and Greenbelt Pkwy.

A three car accident closed I-280 at the Greenway Parkway exit in north Toledo on Sunday night.

Police say four people had to be taken to the hospital with minor injuries, including children under 10 years old.

Police originally believed a pedestrian had been hit but that turned out not to be true..

The accident happened just before 11 p.m.

