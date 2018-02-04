Frozen Lake, Living Algae: Microscopic organisms not fazed by winter ice

For us, the snow, cold and ice are harsh winter conditions are about as far away as you can imagine from hot and stagnant summer days where algae blooms thrive on in Lake Erie.More >>
Who really is new Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz?
Isabell Hutchins defines courage and strength. She is dignified, despite the fear and pain that caused her great suffering. But most importantly, Isabell Hutchins is a survivor.
Last week, a family of five survived a night that could have easily taken their lives.
One cannot place a value on a child's life.
This will be a busy week of forecasting with several chances for light snow that may add up to nearly half a foot in some spots.
Ohio is eliminating two state panels created to help regulate ownership of dangerous wild animals after a suicidal man released lions, tigers and other creatures at his farm in 2011.
Ohio has issued a $1 million contract to a New Jersey company to operate a toll-free help line for medical marijuana patients, caregivers and physicians.
A majority of Americans who live in so-called fragile communities say they have respect for and confidence in the police who patrol their neighborhoods.
An Ohio union's lawsuit aims to block a planned freeze on costs-of-living increases that would affect nearly 80,000 retired school workers.
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.
Police say four people had to be taken to the hospital with minor injuries, including children under 10 years old.
This is all in reaction to word a church called 'Greater Toledo House of Prayer' bought the former Bretz Nightclub, which recently closed after being in business for thirty years and the oldest gay club in Ohio.
A number of counties in Northwest Ohio have issued a snow emergencies due to road conditions.
Jeep brought back Jeff Goldblum, from Jurassic Park to promote their 2018 Jeep Wrangler.
The Toledo Express Airport National Weather Measurement Station must record a snowfall of three inches or more between 12:01 a.m. and 11:59 p.m. on February 4.
As of Saturday evening snow 1"-3" of snow is expected.
As of Saturday evening snow 1"-3" of snow is expected.
