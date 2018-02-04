Alycia "The Bomb" Baumgardner prepares for WBC International Female Featherweight Title

Fremont native Alycia “The Bomb” Baumgardner made her pro boxing debut less than a year ago. This Saturday in Philadelphia, she will be going for the WBC International Female Featherweight Title.

“It’s just an international title, it’s not a world title, but it’s still a title," Baumgardner said. "It still shows recognition and it’s going to be my first 8-rounder, so it’s definitely something big.”

So far in her pro career, Baumgardner has been perfect, a four and zero record, all knockouts, one of those happening just 57 seconds into the bout.

Come Saturday, Baumgardner will be going against Nydia Feliciano, or victim number five as she calls her.

While she is the most experienced boxer Baumgardner has faced so far, she says training and sparring with guys like Tyler McCreary has prepared her well.

“She’s a well-experienced fighter in the ring, but I like that because I’m at that tempo," Baumgardner explained. "I’m at that level as far as fighting experienced fighters just as sparring the guys, so experience is exactly what I wanted.”

In her three months of training, Baumgardner has seen plenty of growth along the way.

“I’ve grown so much as a boxer and as an athlete, training harder, my workouts got more intense," she said. "I’m just striving to be better each and every day because I know at the level I’m going to be at is going to be more intense, so I’m just preparing myself now so when I get there I’m ready and still trained."

For Baumgardner, this is just the beginning of what is to come in her career and her goal of bringing more attention to women’s boxing.

“My career is just flourishing so much,” she said. “Everybody’s getting to know more about women’s boxing, who I am as a fighter, and it’s just flourished and there’s so much more, so this is just the beginning and I’m really excited for everyone to see me perform.”

