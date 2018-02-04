Jeep Super Bowl ad hearkens back to Jurassic Park - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Jeep Super Bowl ad hearkens back to Jurassic Park

Jeep brought back Jeff Goldblum, from Jurassic Park to promote their 2018 Jeep Wrangler.

The ad features the iconic actor being chased by a T-Rex in the new Jeep and includes the tagline "Evolution in its Purest Form.

