Dog who was unable to stand making incredible strides at TAHS

A dog the Toledo Area Humane Society said was unable to stand, hold his head or do anything for himself is making incredible strides.

TAHS says staff was stunned that the dog, who is named Toast, was still alive when he was brought in late January.

Now it’s a different story.

On Friday the staff gathered to cheer on Toast as he took his first steps since coming to the shelter.

It’s still unknown when Toast will be up for adoption.

For more information on adoptions or to make a donation, visit the TAHS website.

