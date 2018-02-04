LGBTQ community center planned along Adams St.

Along Adams Street there’s a wall mural that says ‘Toledo Loves Toledo.’

That’s one of the reasons the area could become home to an LGBT Community Center.

The group Equality Toledo Sunday called a meeting to get the ball rolling.

The center would host social activities but also a place the LGBT community could go to find various resources such as health care.

“It’s going to take a lot of work. It’s going to take funding, people coming together to find the space. So we’ll set those things in motion today,” said Nick Komives of Equality Toledo.

This is all in reaction to word a church called ‘Greater Toledo House of Prayer’ bought the former Bretz Nightclub, which recently closed after being in business for thirty years and the oldest gay club in Ohio.

Equality Toledo doesn’t think the church belongs on Adams Street let alone in a former gay hangout.

“That church seems to be anti-LGBT and that’s a big thorn in our side,” said Karen Vaughn.

A statement sent to WTOL by the church says it bought Bretz because it needed more space, the club was available and would work well for its needs.

There was no mention about its views of the LGBT community.

“That church that’s going in there has a bit of history of being anti-gay internationally as well as nationally. I think we need to show Adams Street is a welcoming place and intolerance will not be tolerated,” said Mr. Komives.

Meanwhile no deadline has been set for opening the center.

