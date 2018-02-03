Wood County Sheriff's Office to increase patrols on Super Bowl weekend

With all the Super Bowl parties happening on Sunday night lots of people will be on the road who normally wouldn't be, including some who shouldn't be.

That's why the Wood County Sheriff's Office will have additional patrols out this weekend through Monday.

Deputies will be paying special attention to violations such as driving under the influence, failure to yield, and speeding.

They say will be a zero tolerance for diving under the influence or seat belt violations.

The increased patrols are being made possible through an Ohio Traffic Safety Office grant.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.