Wood County Sheriff's Office to increase patrols on Super Bowl weekend

A state wildlife officer has euthanized two aggressive male turkeys that have been harassing postal carriers in a Cleveland suburb.More >>
The Week Ahead: Wednesday and Friday are First Alert Days as they bring more snowfall accumulations.More >>
A federal judge in Ohio is ready to start talks on a possible settlement of hundreds of lawsuits brought against drugmakers and drug distributors over the nation's opioid epidemic.More >>
Ohio's attorney general says he's encouraged by the start of talks to pursue a settlement with pharmaceutical companies and distributors facing more than 250 federal lawsuits over the nation's opioid epidemic.More >>
The Cleveland Indians are removing the divisive Chief Wahoo logo from their jerseys and caps starting in the 2019 season.More >>
Detroit's police chief says an officer has died after being shot while responding to a domestic violence complaint.More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
With all the Super Bowl parties happening on Sunday night lots of people will be on the road who normally wouldn't be, including some who shouldn't be.More >>
Cheer for a Cure has been held for fourteen years. It started at Genoa High School but the event is so big now it’s had to move to the SeaGate Centre in Downtown Toledo.More >>
Saturday marked a big milestone for the Lucas County Pit Crew. The pit bull advocacy group adopted out its one thousandth pit bull (named Victor by the way) since forming in 2010.More >>
