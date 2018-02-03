Lucas County Pit Crew adopts out 1,000th dog on Saturday

Saturday marked a big milestone for the Lucas County Pit Crew.

The pit bull advocacy group adopted out its one thousandth pit bull (named Victor by the way) since forming in 2010.

Past pit bull adopters were invited to bring photos of their dogs to Pit Crew headquarters on McCord Road to hang on a memory wall.

Pit Crew organizer Jean Keating says her group is making a positive difference in our community every day.

"When you look at ten years ago none of these dogs would have lived. And now 95 percent of our dogs come from Lucas County Canine Care and Control. So that’s an awful lot of dogs that wouldn't be alive today,” said Jean Keating with the Pit Crew.

According to their website, the Lucas County Pit Crew “supports responsible guardians of Pit Bull Terrier like dogs in our community through education, advocacy, training assistance, spay/neuter promotion, foster care, and adoption.”

