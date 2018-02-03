Big snow on Sunday could mean big refunds for some Art Van Furniture customers

Some Art Van Furniture customers are hoping for big snow totals on Sunday after the company held another “Let It Snow” promotion in early January.

The company says customers at its three Toledo stores will get full refunds on purchases over $999 made between Friday January 5 and Monday January 8 if it snows at least 3 inches at Toledo Express Airport on Sunday.

The stores include Art Van Furniture, Scott Shuptrine Interiors and Art Van PureSleep stores in Toledo, Genoa and Findlay.

The Toledo Express Airport National Weather Measurement Station must record a snowfall of three inches or more between 12:01 a.m. and 11:59 p.m. on February 4.

As of Saturday evening snow 1”-3” of snow is expected.

This isn’t the first time the furniture company has held the promotion.

In 2015, the company refunded over $400,000 to Toledo-area customers after a big snowstorm.

