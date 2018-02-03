Family safe after house fire in Oregon on Saturday afternoon

Multiple units were called to a fire in Oregon near the Toledo border on Saturday afternoon.

The fire started around 3:15 p.m. at a single-family home on Groll St.

The family was home at the time of the fire but everyone was able to get out safely.

The home suffered minor damage from smoke.

The cause remains under investigation.

The Red Cross is assisting the family.

