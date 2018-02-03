Family safe after house fire in Oregon on Saturday afternoon

Brisk and cloudy today with a slight chance of flurries early in the day. The high tops out in the mid 30's with the wind chill in the mid to low 20's. Brace yourself for 25mph gusts throughout the day.More >>
A federal judge in Ohio is ready to start talks on a possible settlement of hundreds of lawsuits brought against drugmakers and drug distributors over the nation's opioid epidemic.More >>
Ohio's attorney general says he's encouraged by the start of talks to pursue a settlement with pharmaceutical companies and distributors facing more than 250 federal lawsuits over the nation's opioid epidemic.More >>
The Cleveland Indians are removing the divisive Chief Wahoo logo from their jerseys and caps starting in the 2019 season.More >>
Detroit's police chief says an officer has died after being shot while responding to a domestic violence complaint.More >>
The Mackinac Bridge has been reopened after it was shut down overnight due to ice falling from its cables.More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
The Toledo Express Airport National Weather Measurement Station must record a snowfall of three inches or more between 12:01 a.m. and 11:59 p.m. on February 4.
As of Saturday evening snow 1”-3” of snow is expected.More >>
The fire started around 3:15 p.m. at a single-family home on Groll St.More >>
Several fire departments assisted in a Wood County house fire Friday night.More >>
Here is a list of the interviews from Saturday, February 3, 2018 on WTOL11 Your Morning:More >>
