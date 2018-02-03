In Case You Missed It: Saturday Mornings WTOL Interviews - Feb. 3, 2018

Here is a list of the interviews from Saturday, February 3, 2018 on WTOL11 Your Morning:
Zobaida Falah, founder of Cure Bar:
Local woman launched her own company, CURE, introducing the world to the first nutritional snack bar.
Frank Viviano of Bartz Viviano Flowers and Gifts:
Gifts and flower arrangements for Valentine's day.
Lindsay and Josiah Drouillard, owners of Cookie Doughlicious:
Sold in different stores throughout the area all year round.
Available at the Toledo Farmers Market during the summer.
Brisk and cloudy today with a slight chance of flurries early in the day. The high tops out in the mid 30's with the wind chill in the mid to low 20's. Brace yourself for 25mph gusts throughout the day.More >>
A federal judge in Ohio is ready to start talks on a possible settlement of hundreds of lawsuits brought against drugmakers and drug distributors over the nation's opioid epidemic.More >>
The Cleveland Indians are removing the divisive Chief Wahoo logo from their jerseys and caps starting in the 2019 season.More >>
Detroit's police chief says an officer has died after being shot while responding to a domestic violence complaint.More >>
The Mackinac Bridge has been reopened after it was shut down overnight due to ice falling from its cables.More >>
Several fire departments assisted in a Wood County house fire Friday night.More >>
Sunday is the game of all games. This weekend will be one of the busiest for grocery stores as many of you gear up for parties. But with the flu making so many sick, are some changing their social plans?More >>
Friday was graduation day for the 38 cadets in the Toledo Police Academy.More >>
