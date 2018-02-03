In Case You Missed It: Saturday Mornings WTOL Interviews - Feb. - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

In Case You Missed It: Saturday Mornings WTOL Interviews - Feb. 3, 2018

By Abigail Martinez, Digital Content Producer
Here is a list of the interviews from Saturday, February 3, 2018 on WTOL11 Your Morning:

Zobaida Falah, founder of Cure Bar: 

  •  Local woman launched her own company, CURE, introducing the world to the first nutritional snack bar.

  • She is helping feed our local community and others throughout the world

Frank Viviano of Bartz Viviano Flowers and Gifts:

  • Gifts and flower arrangements for Valentine's day.

Lindsay and Josiah Drouillard, owners of Cookie Doughlicious: 

  • Toledo company uses fresh ingredients and no preservatives in making a "DOUGHLICIOUS" ready-to-eat cookie dough, or baked cookie.

  • Sold in different stores throughout the area all year round.

  • Available at the Toledo Farmers Market during the summer.

