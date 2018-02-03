Multiple crews respond to Perrysburg house fire Friday night

Several fire departments assisted in a Wood County house fire Friday night.

Crews say the fire happened at 1792 Kettle Run Drive near Fort Meigs Road in Perrysburg just before midnight Friday night.

They were called out to a chimney fire that quickly spread to the second floor and roof of the house.

Crews say they had to get out of the house while putting the fire out because the roof caved in onto the attic.

One woman and her dog were inside at the time, but crews say they did get out safely and there were no injuries.

The Red Cross is now assisting her.

Perrysburg, Perrysburg Township, Maumee and Rossford Fire Departments all assisted on the scene.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.