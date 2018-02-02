Toledo police academy graduates 38 cadets

Friday was graduation day for the 38 cadets in the Toledo Police Academy.

The new class raises the ranks of officers to 620. Chief George Kral said the ideal number for a city the size of Toledo would be between 710 and 720. But he believes these officers will make a big difference.

“We just recently moved some officers out of field operations to vice and SWAT. These officers are going to be strictly in field operations so the citizens are going to see more marked cars on the street," said Kral.

Cadet Tifani Richard sang the National Anthem. She knows about singing having reached the second round of ‘The Voice’ and tried out for’ American Idol.’

Tifani moved to Toledo from Marion, Indiana to join the academy.

“I know how diversified everything is here. I grew up in a small town. Didn’t have much culture,” she explained.

Tifani has wanted to be a cop since she was four. She grew up in a rough part of town and saw how police can make a difference in lives.

“I just want to make sure that all children feel safe. I want to let people know that people are here to help them not be afraid of them.”

The next Toledo Police Academy begins in July. Chief Kral said there will be 41 cadets in it.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.