Weekend Snow: Timing and Amounts

The FIRST ALERT Weather Team has been forecasting a change to a more active weather pattern in February.  That change is underway and will bring a chance of snow Saturday night and Sunday.

You can expect light snow starting up overnight and lasting many hours Sunday.

4:00 PM Saturday:  Cloudy with winds gusting to 30 mph.  There is only a
slight chance of any snow before sunset.

8:00 AM Sunday:  Around one inch of snow is possible by daybreak Sunday.
Snow from 8:00 AM through midday will be relatively light and scattered.

4:00 PM Sunday:  A cold front will move through in the middle of the afternoon.
This will bring stronger wind gusts and a burst of snow for 15-30 minutes.

Total snow accumulations of around 2 to 3" are possible.
Much colder air will surge back into the area Sunday night.

