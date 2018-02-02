Weekend Snow: Timing and Amounts

The FIRST ALERT Weather Team has been forecasting a change to a more active weather pattern in February. That change is underway and will bring a chance of snow Saturday night and Sunday.
You can expect light snow starting up overnight and lasting many hours Sunday.
4:00 PM Saturday: Cloudy with winds gusting to 30 mph. There is only a
slight chance of any snow before sunset.
8:00 AM Sunday: Around one inch of snow is possible by daybreak Sunday.
Snow from 8:00 AM through midday will be relatively light and scattered.
4:00 PM Sunday: A cold front will move through in the middle of the afternoon.
This will bring stronger wind gusts and a burst of snow for 15-30 minutes.
Total snow accumulations of around 2 to 3" are possible.
Much colder air will surge back into the area Sunday night.
Robert Shiels WTOL
