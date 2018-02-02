Holland Huckleberry Farm celebrates Groundhog's Day for great cause

People in the area waited anxiously to see what everyone's favorite local groundhog's prediction was on Friday for Groundhog's day 2018.

Huckytoo emerged from his hutch and saw his shadow, so you know that means; six more weeks of winter.

But Hucky wasn't the only one with that prediction. Many who were celebrating Groundhog's day at Holland Huckleberry Farm said because of the constant snow and "bad" weather, they didn't have a shadow of a doubt that winter wasn't going away.

The Holland Huckleberry Farm has been celebrating Groundhog Day for 18 years and while it's all fun tradition, they hold a raffle for a painting of Hucky to benefit the Dixon Center.

It's an organization that helps veterans with any needs they may have from wellness, to education, even jobs.

This year they raised more than $1,200.

And as for Hucky, we're all going to have to wait to see if his prediction is correct.

But in the meantime, it's advised to listen to the First Alert Meteorologist team to find out when the springlike temperatures will be headed our way.

