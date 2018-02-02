Money Talks News: Why you need to make a home inventory

While acts of nature like hurricanes, floods, or earthquakes make the news, it doesn't take a natural disaster to lose everything.

Fire restoration contractors see about 5 to 7 losses everyday on average. And a phrase they often hear is "I didn't ever think this could ever possibly happen to me. I just cannot believe this happened."

And that is why there is insurance. But virtually, zero homeowners are prepared to make their insurance company pay.

Imagine if tomorrow morning you woke up to a disaster. Could you remember everything you had down to the last sock? Everything you forget is money you lose and your insurance company wins.

So here's the most important thing you can do today: Create a home inventory.

One way is to download free software specifically designed for the purpose. Another is to videotape your possessions while dictating price you paid and date you bought them. If nothing else, at least take pictures of your all your items and store them on the web.

You can do something really simple today that could save you a ton of stress and maybe money someday.It's worth the few minutes it takes to actually do.

More info and links to inventory apps can be found at the Money Talks News website. Just do a search for "Home Inventory."

© 2017 Money Talks News. All Rights Reserved.