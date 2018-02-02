New exhibition to focus on Museum's Egyptian mummies

Through the years some of the Toledo Museum of Art’s favorite exhibitions have featured art and artifacts from ancient Egypt and the museum’s mummies have figured prominently in those exhibitions.

Starting on Saturday, the mummies will be back on display as part of the exhibit “The Mummies: From Egypt to Toledo”.

The mummified remains of two ancient Egyptians and one cat are part of the museum’s permanent collection, but due to conservation issues and other considerations are only on view occasionally.

The exhibition will examine the role “Egyptomania” has played in the understanding of ancient Egypt and how that has incorrectly influenced the understanding of ancient Egypt.

It will feature artifacts from the museum’s collection as well as other institutions.

"We're delighted to give the toledo public the opportunity to see these human remains, but we do want visitors to respect them and understand what they are,” said Adam Levine, Curator of Ancient Art at the museum. “These are not objects these are people who never had any intention of ending up in Toledo Ohio. So come enjoy but also be prepared to have an emotional experience."

In 1906 the founders of the Toledo Museum of Art, Edward Drummond Libbey and Florence Scott Libbey, purchased two Egyptian mummies: one, a Young Priest (ca. 800 BCE, Third Intermediate Period) and the other, an Old Man (ca. 100 CE, Roman Period).

Admission to the exhibition is $10 for non-members and free for museum members.

Discounted tickets are available for seniors, college students and military personnel ($7) and youth ages 5-17 ($5). Admission for school groups is free.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.