Over $11K stolen from local boy scout group

A local boy scout group is involved in a police investigation.

Over $11,000 from Cub Scout Pack 41, out of west Toledo, was stolen.

Leaders of the pack said the suspect, who had access to the pack's accounts, was using the funds for various different things for months. The money came from popcorn sales and other fundraisers.

Pack officials added that $1,000 that was supposed to be used to purchase Toledo Walleye tickets was never deposited.

No charges have been filed, but Toledo Police are looking into these claims.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.