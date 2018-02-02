US Marshals arrest man in Alabama for 2016 murder of UT student

The US Marshals arrested a man Friday for the murder of a University of Toledo student in 2016.

Marshals arrested Isaiah Deleon, 22, in Gadsden, Alabama. Deleon was indicted Thursday for the murder of Logan Green in December of 2016.

On December 7 of 2016, Green's family reported him missing. Two days later, police found Green dead in his vehicle from multiple stab wounds.

Following the indictment on Thursday, the US Marshals determined Deleon fled from Toledo and was living in Gadsden, Alabama, where marshals apprehended Deleon.

“The primary mission of the Marshals Service is to take violent offenders off the streets," Peter J. Elliott of the US Marshals said. "Arrests like this accomplish just that and it’s a credit to our Deputy Marshals, Task Force Officers and partnering agencies.”

Authorities booked Deleon into the Etowah County Jail in Gadsden while he awaits extradition back to Toledo.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.