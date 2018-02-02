Former coin dealer, political activist wants sentence reduced

A former local coin dealer and political activist wants his prison time reduced.

Thomas Noe is currently serving 18 years for stealing from an investment made by the Ohio insurance fund for injured workers.

RELATED: Special Coverage of Tom Noe Scandals

This follows his two-year sentence for illegally laundering money for the 2004 re-election campaign of President George W. Bush.

Noe is asking Governor John Kasich to lessen his sentence.

In November of 2006, I was convicted of theft and numerous other offenses in connection with my management of a rare coin investment fund financed by the Ohio Bureau of Workers' Compensation. I am beginning the 10th year of my sentence. I was guilty of these crimes and I, alone, take total responsibility for my actions. It took me a long time to understand the reasons for my actions so that I could sincerely say, I'm sorry.

Noe said he has taken a Christian-based course focusing on self-examination, and now realizes what he did wrong.

Noe said he wants to spend more time with his children and grandchildren, and has "no more energy or time for repeating the mistakes made by myself in the past which have cost so dearly the people I love and respect."

He said he has learned from his mistakes and believes he's a better person and member of society upon his release.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.