Toledo Weekend Planner: February 3-4 - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Toledo Weekend Planner: February 3-4

(Source: WTOL) (Source: WTOL)
(WTOL) -

To kick off the month of February, there are several events happening in and around the city of Toledo.

Saturday

  • The Toledo Museum of Art will present their three Egyptian mummies in its collection. There will be additional artifacts from both the museum's collection and from other institutions on loan to the museum. The exhibit will not only highly Egyptian history and culture, but society's interest in ancient Egypt beginning with Napoleon's invasion of Egypt in the 18th century. General admission is $10. Seniors, college students, and military personnel admission is $7. Kids between 5-17 may get in for $5. Members and school groups may both get in for free.
  • ?TPS superintendent Dr. Romules Durant will give the keynote speech at the Black History Month Luncheon at 11:30 a.m. in the Thompson Student Union Auditorium.  The luncheon features singing and dancing performances.
  • Lucas County Pit Crew will celebrated their 1,000th adoption Saturday between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. The group invites adopters to bring pictures of their adopted dogs for the memory wall.
  • Central Catholic High School will host its 26th annual gala at the Pinnacle in Maumee. There will be piano performances, a silent auction and a grand scholarship appeal. Cocktails begin at 6 p.m. with dinner served at 7 p.m.
  • St. Patrick of Heatherdowns will host the first "Are You Smarter than an 8th Grader." Teams of six will be tested on their knowledge of English, Science, Social Studies, Math, Religion and the Essentials. The top three teams will win prizes. Pizza will be provided for contestants. A cash bar will also be available. The event starts at 7 p.m.

Sunday

  • Mercy Health will recognize World Cancer Day with a mass at St. Vincent Medical Center at 12 p.m. in the second-floor chapel. The mass is to raise prayers for those involved in cancer research, diagnosis and treatment. There will be a cake and beverage reception following the mass.
  • Members of the local chapter of the American Guild of Organists will host an organ recital at 3 p.m.. at Zion Lutheran Church in Perrysburg. The musicians will play several selections from different eras. A reception will follow the recital.

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly