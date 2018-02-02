Sen. Browns visits Toledo to discuss renegotiating NAFTA

Senator Sherrod Brown joined local stakeholders in Toledo Friday to discuss NAFTA and ways to improve trade deals for Ohio workers.

Brown spoke at the Northwest Ohio Building Trades Council to talk about his four-point plan for renegotiating NAFTA to get the best deal for Ohio.

"The Administration is sending out conflicting messages, making the trade representative jobs harder. Republicans in Congress have pretty much said they don't want to change NAFTA. Democrats are asking for substantive changes," Brown said.

After President Trump's election, Brown reached out to his team to offer his help on retooling U.S. trade policy and buying American.

"We work to renegotiate NAFTA and push the Administration to do this the right way, to help American business and jobs and not play the farmers against the businesses and companies and do this right, to grow jobs in this country," Brown said.

At Brown's urging, the Administration recently took action against illegal washing machine imports that were threatening Ohio jobs.

"These trade agreements and the new tax bill cost us jobs. We see more outsourcing of jobs as a result of the tax law. It's more attractive for companies to move overseas because they save on their taxes. That's absurd and obscene and that's all got to be fixed," said Brown.

Below is Brown's four-point plan:

Secure anti-outsourcing and buy America provisions up front Don't pit American workers and industries against each other in negotiations Build enforcement tools that favor American workers, not foreign corporations if the deal is violated Include workers in the negotiations

