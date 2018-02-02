Editorial: Schedel Arboretum and Gardens

I'm Rod Noble, from Schedel Arboretum and Gardens in Elmore, Ohio.

Natural and Cultural resources help drive the quality of life and economic vitality for any community. In our area, opportunities abound including more well known spots like the Toledo Museum of Art, the zoo, Lake Erie and local universities.

But don't forget that some other great opportunities are just a short drive away.

The Hayes Presidential Center in Fremont offers a look into 19th century history; the 577 Foundation in Perrysburg creates an array of learning experiences; Erie Orchards in Michigan let's kids experience a working fruit farm; and, 17 acres of beauty and nature education awaits at Schedel Gardens.

Info is available on the web. Take advantage of these resources – enrich your lives. You'll be glad you did!