Toledo police detectives are asking for the public's help in identifying two robbers.

Police searching for pizzeria robbers who pointed gun at employee

Police say it appears the men knew what they were looking for and where it was located.

Police arrested the 15 and 18-year-olds Thursday for the shooting death of DeShawn Gott.

Teens charged in central Toledo homicide appear in court

Two Toledo teens charged with murder appeared in court Friday.

Police say the teens shot and killed Gott at Woodland and City Park in central Toledo on last Tuesday.

Both teens are being held at the Juvenile Justice Center.

The judge ordered the two teens to remain in custody and not be released to their parents.

Police say the 18-year-old, named Tavon Tucker, was 17 at the time of the shooting. Since he is now 18 and according to the prosecutor has an extensive juvenile record, his case will likely land in adult court.

This would move Tucker from the Juvenile Detention Center to the Lucas County Jail as he awaits his trial.

The 15-year-old does not have a record in juvenile court.

Juvenile Prosecutor Lori Olender says the amount of teens being charged with murder in Lucas County is alarming.

"Although this is a new year, this eight in the past 12 months I've had. I have been in this position for 11 years now, and this is by far the most we have seen in one 12-month period," Olender said.

A motive for this murder is unknown, but Olender said it appears to be a robbery gone bad.

Gott posted pictures of himself on his Facebook page at Hollywood Casino, mentioning he had won big.

