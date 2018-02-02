2 Middleton Twp. Fire Department members suspended following viral haircut controversy

Snow flurries will diminish this evening, then partial clearing can be expected overnight. Lows will drop into the teens making icy spots possible on area roads.More >>
Snow flurries will diminish this evening, then partial clearing can be expected overnight. Lows will drop into the teens making icy spots possible on area roads.More >>
A federal judge in Ohio is ready to start talks on a possible settlement of hundreds of lawsuits brought against drugmakers and drug distributors over the nation's opioid epidemic.More >>
Ohio's attorney general says he's encouraged by the start of talks to pursue a settlement with pharmaceutical companies and distributors facing more than 250 federal lawsuits over the nation's opioid epidemic.More >>
The Cleveland Indians are removing the divisive Chief Wahoo logo from their jerseys and caps starting in the 2019 season.More >>
The Cleveland Indians are removing the divisive Chief Wahoo logo from their jerseys and caps starting in the 2019 season.More >>
Detroit's police chief says an officer has died after being shot while responding to a domestic violence complaint.More >>
Detroit's police chief says an officer has died after being shot while responding to a domestic violence complaint.More >>
The Mackinac Bridge has been reopened after it was shut down overnight due to ice falling from its cables.More >>
The Mackinac Bridge has been reopened after it was shut down overnight due to ice falling from its cables.More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
Two members of the Middleton Township Fire Department have been put on administrative leave after a Facebook post went viral alleging one of them intentionally humiliated his daughter.More >>
Two members of the Middleton Township Fire Department have been put on administrative leave after a Facebook post went viral alleging one of them intentionally humiliated his daughter.More >>
Police arrested the 15 and 18-year-olds Thursday for the shooting death of DeShawn Gott.More >>
Police arrested the 15 and 18-year-olds Thursday for the shooting death of DeShawn Gott.More >>
Thomas Noe is currently serving 18 years for stealing from an investment made by the Ohio insurance fund for injured workers.More >>
Thomas Noe is currently serving 18 years for stealing from an investment made by the Ohio insurance fund for injured workers.More >>
Many people have dawned the suit of Muddy the Mud Hen to entertain the crowd at Mud Hens games. But you may not believe Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz was one of them.More >>
Many people have dawned the suit of Muddy the Mud Hen to entertain the crowd at Mud Hens games. But you may not believe Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz was one of them.More >>
To kick off the month of February, there are several events happening in and around the city of Toledo.More >>
To kick off the month of February, there are several events happening in and around the city of Toledo.More >>