Missing elderly man found safe after hours-long search

An elderly man who went missing on Catawba Island was found after an hours-long search.

Police say Al Ortega walked away from his home on Catawba Island on January 31 around 4 p.m. Police say Ortega suffers from dementia.

Family members and Catawba Island Township police searched for Ortega in the immediate area but were unable to find him.

An extensive search of most of Catawba Island Township and parts of Portage Township lasted more than six hours before Ortega was located in a marshy area near the 2600 block of Sand Road.

Police say Ortega was cold and disoriented, but otherwise unharmed. He was taken to Magruder Hospital for evaluation.

Assisting in the search was the Catawba Island Volunteer Fire Department, Danbury Township Fire Department, Ottawa County Sheriff's Department and K-9, Danbury Township Police Department and K-9, United State Customs and Border Patrol and K-9, United States Coast Guard Station Marblehead and Coast Guard Air Section Detroit.

