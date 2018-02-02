Missing Indiana boy believed to be in Toledo, Monroe

LaGrange County Sheriff's Department in Indiana is looking for a boy missing since Tuesday.

Police say 16-year-old Jack Miller was last seen at his home in LaGrange County.

Miller is described as a white male standing at five feet five inches and weighing 110 pounds with blonde hair and hazel eyes. He also has a large freckle on his left temple.

Relatives believe he may be in Toledo or Monroe, as they attend church in Temperance and believe most of his connections would come from this area.

Anyone with information should call the LaGrange County Sheriff's Department at 260-463-7491.

