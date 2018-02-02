Suspected drunk driver crashes into Rudy's Hot Dog

A suspected drunk driver crashed into a well-known west Toledo restaurant Friday morning.

The crash occurred at Rudy's Hot Dog around 3 a.m.

Police say the car crashed through the right side of the restaurant, leaving a gaping hole and debris everywhere.

Owner Philip Dionyssiou said this is the third time this has happened to his restaurant, but this time was the worst.

"You just got to come over here and see how bad it is. I didn't really know it was going to be this bad. This is a lot worse than we've ever had it," Dionyssiou said.

The location has been open since 1982.

However, he's just glad no one was inside the restaurant when it happened.

"Oh my Lord, it's a good thing it happened in the middle of the night, not during the day. We would have had some people hurt for sure," Dionyssiou said.

Police took the female driver into custody for suspicion of drunk driving. Police say she was not injured in the crash.

The restaurant will be open Friday, but drive-thru only. They are hoping to get the mess cleaned up in a couple days.

