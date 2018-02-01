Super scrubs come to first health system in Ohio, Mercy Health

They may look like normal hospital scrubs, but they aren't. These are super scrubs.

Mercy Health is taking measures to keep patients and their staff safer against illness especially now with the increase in flu activity.

The health system is issuing all employees super scrubs, or waterproof, antimicrobial scrubs. Most scrubs absorb fluid splatter, but these super scrubs repel the liquid and bead off protecting the hospital staff and patients from the spread of bacteria.

"I think the uniform is going to be a good thing,” said Stephanie Shanks, a registered nurse at St. Charles. “I mean I fear every day that I go home that I don't want to take it home to my kids and get them as ill as I see the people in the hospital."

"I think it's so valuable for them to have another layer of protection on top of everything they already do," said DJ Hume, a clinical implementation manager for Vestagen Protective Technologies.

"We feel this will be an excellent opportunity for us to reduce infections that people may acquire within a hospital setting," explained Craig Albers, president of Mercy Health St. Charles.

Employees are being personally fitted for the new super scrubs all week long. Mercy is the first health system in Ohio to use this technology that is approved by the American Hospital Association.

