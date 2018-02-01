TPD charge 2 teens for late January homicide

Toledo Police say two male teens, a 15-year-old and an 18-year-old, who was 17 at the time of the murder, are responsible in the shooting death of 21-year-old DeShawn Gott.

The shooting happened at Woodland and City Park around 10 p.m. on January 23.

Police said they received a report of a man who was shot and slumped over in a car. When TPD arrived to the scene, the vehicle was gone.

Police immediately went to Toledo Hospital to wait for the vehicle.

That is where DeShawn Gott, 21, was pronounced dead.

"There was at least one other person in the car that drove him to the hospital," Toledo Police Department Sergeant Kevan Toney said.

Both teens have been booked at the Lucas County Juvenile Justice Center.

Gott's death was Toledo's sixth homicide of 2018.

