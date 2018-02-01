TPD searching for driver who attempted to run a man over

Toledo Police is asking the public to help them find a driver who was determined to use their jeep as a weapon.

TPD posted two surveillance pictures on its FaceBook page on Thursday that showed a blue jeep liberty.

According to a report, the driver tried two different times to run over a man on Telegraph Road. The driver did hit the man's hand once.

Anyone who knows the owner of the jeep or has any information about the attempted attack, give crime stopper a call at 419-255-11-11.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.