TPD searching for driver who attempted to run a man over

Snow flurries will diminish this evening, then partial clearing can be expected overnight. Lows will drop into the teens making icy spots possible on area roads.More >>
Snow flurries will diminish this evening, then partial clearing can be expected overnight. Lows will drop into the teens making icy spots possible on area roads.More >>
A federal judge in Ohio is ready to start talks on a possible settlement of hundreds of lawsuits brought against drugmakers and drug distributors over the nation's opioid epidemic.More >>
Ohio's attorney general says he's encouraged by the start of talks to pursue a settlement with pharmaceutical companies and distributors facing more than 250 federal lawsuits over the nation's opioid epidemic.More >>
The Cleveland Indians are removing the divisive Chief Wahoo logo from their jerseys and caps starting in the 2019 season.More >>
The Cleveland Indians are removing the divisive Chief Wahoo logo from their jerseys and caps starting in the 2019 season.More >>
Detroit's police chief says an officer has died after being shot while responding to a domestic violence complaint.More >>
Detroit's police chief says an officer has died after being shot while responding to a domestic violence complaint.More >>
The Mackinac Bridge has been reopened after it was shut down overnight due to ice falling from its cables.More >>
The Mackinac Bridge has been reopened after it was shut down overnight due to ice falling from its cables.More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
Two teens have been charged with murder for Toledo's sixth homicide of the year. Toledo Police say the two male teens are responsible in the shooting death of 21-year-old DeShawn Gott.More >>
Two teens have been charged with murder for Toledo's sixth homicide of the year. Toledo Police say the two male teens are responsible in the shooting death of 21-year-old DeShawn Gott.More >>
They may look like normal hospital scrubs, but they aren't. These are super scrubs.More >>
They may look like normal hospital scrubs, but they aren't. These are super scrubs.More >>
While the flu has taken the country by storm. Another virus could also be to blame for all the misery. It mocks the flu and other illnesses and is very contagious.More >>
While the flu has taken the country by storm. Another virus could also be to blame for all the misery. It mocks the flu and other illnesses and is very contagious.More >>
The Raintree Village Mobile Home Park sits off Alexis Road not far from a proposed site for the new Lucas County Jail. Some worry the jail will be a safety threat. ?More >>
The Raintree Village Mobile Home Park sits off Alexis Road not far from a proposed site for the new Lucas County Jail. Some worry the jail will be a safety threat.More >>
Sanitizer dispensers are everywhere you turn, but do they work?More >>
Sanitizer dispensers are everywhere you turn, but do they work?More >>