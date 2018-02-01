Neighbors react to location for proposed new Lucas County Jail

The Raintree Village Mobile Home Park sits off Alexis Road not far from a proposed site for the new Lucas County Jail announced Thursday by County Commissioners.

Park residents found out about the jail from flyers hung on their front door. Some worry the jail will be a safety threat.

“It’s really scary to live by it” said Dianna Snowden.

“Because it’s too close. ‘Don’t Pick Up Hitchhikers’ going to be those kinds of signs around there. Afraid," added Emily Apardian.

Others feel the proposed location is out of their hands.

“Put it where you want it. There’s nothing we can do about it,” complained Eli Squire.

But, that is not necessarily the case.

It was opposition from neighbors that killed the plan last year to build a jail in the Airport Highway/Angola Road area in south Toledo.

Still there are some who support the jail.

"Where there’s a new prison it’s usually more safe” according to Rita Ward.

“Because there’s been so much trouble down in the city I think if it got out here there would be more protection," added Adds Edna Mitchell.

The jail would be built in newly appointed City Councilman Chris Delaney’s district. He wants more information on the project.

“Obviously we’re going to have to look at what their plans are, if it’s a facility that can go on that piece of property. To me my concerns are whether or not the residents feel safe in their neighborhood," said Delaney.

County officials want to hear from all residents about the proposed jail site. A public meeting will be held next Wednesday at 6:00 p.m. at the EMA Training Center at 2127 Jefferson Avenue.

