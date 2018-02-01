Washington Local School board calls for Patrick Hickey's resignation

The Washington Local School board is called for Patrick Hickey to resign.

During a special meeting Thursday night, the board passed a resolution 3-0 calling for Hickey to resign from his school board position.

Hickey and another board member, Lisa Canales, were both not present for the vote. Hickey was voted to the school board last November and is a former WLS superintendent.

Hickey is currently under investigation by Michigan State Police for his involvement in a reopened sexual assault case. Hickey is accused of sexually assaulting a girl in 1990 when he was a teacher and girls basketball coach at Addison Community Schools in Lenawee County.

In 2016, Hickey was banned from WLS grounds after becoming verbally abusive toward referees and district athletic director Tom Snook at a Whitmer boys' basketball.

The Washington Local School Board has been forced to meet at various locations as Hickey isn't allowed on school property.

Hickey has denied the sexual assault allegations.

