Polar Plunge on Saturday in Tiffin raises money for local non profit

An upcoming polar plunge event in Seneca County taking place this weekend, will be raising money for a local non profit.

The 17th annual Tiffin Polar Bear Jump will be held Saturday February 3rd at Camden Falls in Tiffin.

The jump costs $25 for first time jumpers, and $20 for those returning.

Last year's jump raised $15,000 for F.A.C.T of Seneca County.

F.A.C.T. is a nonprofit that pays back traveling expenses and medical prescription bills for Seneca County residents going through cancer treatment.

The event in Tiffin has grown every year, mostly because participants like to individually raise money alongside the entrance fee to donate to F.A.C.T. as well.

"In 2017, we paid out $175,000 to about 425 clients. So, the $15,000 is a very good help for us," said Terry Magers, Director of the Board for F.A.C.T.

Registration for the polar plunge begins at 9 a.m. on Saturday morning. Anyone interested can get more information on F.A.C.T. here.

