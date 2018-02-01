Community Gardens of Hancock County accepting applications for limited plots

We all want our summer gardens to look as good as the ones at the Community Gardens of Hancock County.

Hancock County neighbors have one month to apply for a limited number of community garden plots.

The Community Gardens of Hancock County was founded in 2010.

Each year, 50 to 55 plots are given to residents to grow and harvest their own vegetables.

This year, the program is charging a $20 participation fee, but a $10 refund will be given if the plot is properly tended to all year. The fees will help the gardens purchase additional equipment and a possible new watering system.

Neighbors on any kind of financial assistance can have the entry fee waived and will be given priority preference to receive a plot.

Also new this year, the program has partnered with the Men's and Women's Garden Club to help the gardeners once a month.

"And then we also try to give them the other side, which is the plating or preservation side of things. And that education is through the OSU extension. So we just try to be that connector for those opportunities," said Heather Heilman, Community Impact Director for the United Way of Hancock County. "So it's not just putting the seeds in the ground and hoping something comes up, but it's the full experience."

Anyone interested in applying or needs more information can go here.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.