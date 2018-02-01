Rossford students say good-bye to international students

A group of Chinese students in Rossford got to cap off the end of their time in Toledo by taking to the dance floor on Thursday.

Rossford Junior High held a goodbye dance for 11 Chinese students that were attending the school. The gym was full of sixth, seventh and eighth graders who had a blast showing off some of their best dance moves.

The students from China spent three weeks in Toledo.

"My host family is very nice to me and they make me feel kind and I want to say thank you to them," said Eighth Grader Annie Mao.

The international students said they learned a lot about American history and culture. They added that they will always cherish the memories they made with their new Toledo friends.

