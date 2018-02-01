Fostoria schools are in need of tutors

Students at Fostoria Jr./Sr. High School are still affected by a small fire that ripped through their building last month.

About 780 students and staff were displaced to surrounding areas. There were 75 students who spent a free period volunteer tutoring for Project MORE, which stands for Mentoring in Ohio for Reading Excellence.

Pam Berrier is the Coordinator of Project MORE at Fostoria Intermediate Elementary School.

"We need volunteers who can come in Monday through Friday for at least one, 30-minute session between 8:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. Our volunteers don't need a degree, just willing to read with third through sixth grade students," explained Berrier.

An education background is also not needed.

Nancy Whipple began tutoring two weeks ago when she found out they needed volunteers.

"It's rewarding because you get to know the students and you can see their improvements over the course of a lesson. You also bond with the students, Whipple said.

Whipple has a son and sister who both teach in the Fostoria District.



Anyone interested in volunteering contact can Berrier here or call (419) 436-4125.

