TPD respond to shooting near Woodward High School

Toledo police responded to a shooting Thursday afternoon near Woodward High School.

Police say they received a call from the intersection of B. Street and Bronson St. in north Toledo regarding a shooting. They arrived to the scene in the area near Central and Stickney, which is a block from the high school.

Alert: #toledopolice on scene of a person shot in the area of Central & Stickney. @TPSProud Woodward HS has been notified. No threat to students in the area. pic.twitter.com/IQAaxdOQui — Toledo Police (@ToledoPolice) February 1, 2018

Police confirm that one person was shot.

Woodward High School has been notified and police say there is no threat to students in the area.

