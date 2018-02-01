TPD respond to shooting near Woodward High School - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

TPD respond to shooting near Woodward High School

(Source: WTOL) (Source: WTOL)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Toledo police responded to a shooting Thursday afternoon near Woodward High School.

Police say they received a call from the intersection of B. Street and Bronson St. in north Toledo regarding a shooting. They arrived to the scene in the area near Central and Stickney, which is a block from the high school.

Police confirm that one person was shot. 

Woodward High School has been notified and police say there is no threat to students in the area.

