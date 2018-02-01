Off The Radar - Episode 5: February and Folklore Forecasting - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Off The Radar - Episode 5: February and Folklore Forecasting

Episode 5 of 'Off The Radar'.  It's almost Groundhog Day, where a rodent takes over the forecasting for a day. We dive into forecasting folklore and what is actually ahead this February. Snow lovers will like the answers. Welcome our newest 'Off The Radar' member: Chelsea!

