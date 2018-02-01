New Lucas County jail location announced

Snow flurries will diminish this evening, then partial clearing can be expected overnight. Lows will drop into the teens making icy spots possible on area roads.More >>
A federal judge in Ohio is ready to start talks on a possible settlement of hundreds of lawsuits brought against drugmakers and drug distributors over the nation's opioid epidemic.More >>
Ohio's attorney general says he's encouraged by the start of talks to pursue a settlement with pharmaceutical companies and distributors facing more than 250 federal lawsuits over the nation's opioid epidemic.More >>
The Cleveland Indians are removing the divisive Chief Wahoo logo from their jerseys and caps starting in the 2019 season.More >>
Detroit's police chief says an officer has died after being shot while responding to a domestic violence complaint.More >>
The Mackinac Bridge has been reopened after it was shut down overnight due to ice falling from its cables.More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
The Washington Local School board is called for Patrick Hickey to resign. During a special meeting Thursday night, the board passed a resolution 3-0 calling for Hickey to resign from his school board position.More >>
An upcoming polar plunge event in Seneca County this weekend will be raising money for a local non profit.More >>
A group of Chinese students in Rossford got to cap off the end of their time in Toledo by taking to the dance floor on Thursday.More >>
Students at Fostoria Jr./Sr. High School are still affected by a small fire that ripped through their building last month.More >>
