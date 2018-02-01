Elder-Beerman closing stores in Ohio and Michigan

The Bon-Ton Stores, Inc., announced Thursday the 42 locations that will be closed as part of its previously communicated store rationalization program.

The closing stores will include locations under all of the Company’s nameplates.

The list of closing stores included the Elder-Beerman at the Northtowne Mall in Defiance, Ohio, the Elder-Beerman at the Adrian Mall in Adrian, Michigan and Carson's at the Orchards Mall in Benton Harbor, Michigan.

Bill Tracy, President and Chief Executive Officer for The Bon-Ton Stores released the following statement:

“As part of the comprehensive turnaround plan we announced in November, we are taking the next steps in our efforts to move forward with a more productive store footprint. Including other recently announced store closures, we expect to close a total of 47 stores in early 2018. We remain focused on executing our key initiatives to drive improved performance in an effort to strengthen our capital structure to support the business going forward. We would like to thank the loyal customers who have shopped at these locations and express deep gratitude to our team of hard-working associates for their commitment to Bon-Ton and to serving our customers.”

In order to ensure a seamless experience for customers, Bon-Ton says they have partnered with a third-party liquidator, Hilco Merchant Resources, to help manage the store closing sales.

Bon-Ton says the store closing sales are scheduled to begin on Thursday and run for approximately 10 to 12 weeks.

Associates at the closing locations will be offered the opportunity to interview for available positions at other store locations, according to Bon-Ton.

