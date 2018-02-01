Anna, the service dog, provides comfort in Kentucky - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Anna, the service dog, provides comfort in Kentucky

By Abigail Martinez, Digital Content Producer
She has comforted flood victims in Louisiana and shooting victims in Las Vegas and recently Anna, the Trinity Lutheran comfort dog, visited Kentucky.

Anna and her sister Tabby were recently at Marshall County High school in Benton.

Anna and several other specially-trained dogs are there to provide comfort to students and staff after last week's shooting spree that killed two students and wounded more than a dozen others.

Anna was deployed on Monday and will return home to Toledo Thursday night.

Her handlers say the response from students and parents has been "amazing."

