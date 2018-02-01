Project MORE in need of tutors

A federal judge in Ohio is ready to start talks on a possible settlement of hundreds of lawsuits brought against drugmakers and drug distributors over the nation's opioid epidemic.More >>
Ohio's attorney general says he's encouraged by the start of talks to pursue a settlement with pharmaceutical companies and distributors facing more than 250 federal lawsuits over the nation's opioid epidemic.More >>
Snow flurries will diminish this evening, then partial clearing can be expected overnight. Lows will drop into the teens making icy spots possible on area roads.More >>
The Cleveland Indians are removing the divisive Chief Wahoo logo from their jerseys and caps starting in the 2019 season.More >>
Detroit's police chief says an officer has died after being shot while responding to a domestic violence complaint.More >>
The Mackinac Bridge has been reopened after it was shut down overnight due to ice falling from its cables.More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
She has comforted flood victims in Louisiana and shooting victims in Las Vegas and recently Anna, the Trinity Lutheran comfort dog, visited Kentucky.More >>
So why do we look to a rodent each year for our winter predictions? Well, how we got to this point is a bit of a strange story.More >>
Fostoria junior and senior high students are still feeling the effects of a fire that damage their school earlier this month. The fire forced nearly 800 students to attend school elsewhere as the district makes repairs.More >>
A man who did not tell his girlfriend he was HIV positive, and it resulted in her death, has just been sentenced. However, it is a much shorter sentence then her family would have liked.More >>
