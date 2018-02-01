Project MORE in need of tutors

Fostoria junior and senior high students are still feeling the effects of a fire that damage their school earlier this month. The fire forced nearly 800 students to attend school elsewhere as the district makes repairs.

Seventy-five students from Fostoria spend their time volunteering for Project MORE or Mentoring in Ohio for Reading Excellance.

"We need volunteers who can come in Monday through Friday for at least one 30 minute session between 8:30 a.m. and 3 p.m," Pam Berrier of Project MORE said. "Our volunteers don't need a degree, just willing to read with third through sixth grade students."

Volunteers do not need to have an educational background.

Nancy Whipple began tutoring two weeks ago when she found out about the need for volunteers. Whipple has a son and sister who both teach in the Fostoria District.

"It's rewarding because you get to know the students & you can see their improvements over the course of a lesson," Whipple said. "You also bond with the students."

If you're interested in volunteering, you can e-mail Berrier or call (419) 436-4125.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.