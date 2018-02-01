Project MORE in need of tutors - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Project MORE in need of tutors

By Kelsey Cogan, Reporter
Connect
(Source: WTOL) (Source: WTOL)
FOSTORIA, OH (WTOL) -

Fostoria junior and senior high students are still feeling the effects of a fire that damage their school earlier this month. The fire forced nearly 800 students to attend school elsewhere as the district makes repairs.

Seventy-five students from Fostoria spend their time volunteering for Project MORE or Mentoring in Ohio for Reading Excellance. 

"We need volunteers who can come in Monday through Friday for at least one 30 minute session between 8:30 a.m. and 3 p.m," Pam Berrier of Project MORE said. "Our volunteers don't need a degree, just willing to read with third through sixth grade students."

Volunteers do not need to have an educational background.

Nancy Whipple began tutoring two weeks ago when she found out about the need for volunteers. Whipple has a son and sister who both teach in the Fostoria District.

"It's rewarding because you get to know the students & you can see their improvements over the course of a lesson," Whipple said. "You also bond with the students."

If you're interested in volunteering, you can e-mail Berrier or call (419) 436-4125.

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.

  • Headlines from Lucas, Wood, Ottawa, Fulton & Monroe CountiesNewsMore>>

  • Anna, the service dog, provides comfort in Kentucky

    Anna, the service dog, provides comfort in Kentucky

    Thursday, February 1 2018 11:53 AM EST2018-02-01 16:53:34 GMT
    Anna the comfort dog (Source: WTOL)Anna the comfort dog (Source: WTOL)

    She has comforted flood victims in Louisiana and shooting victims in Las Vegas and recently Anna, the Trinity Lutheran comfort dog, visited Kentucky.

    More >>

    She has comforted flood victims in Louisiana and shooting victims in Las Vegas and recently Anna, the Trinity Lutheran comfort dog, visited Kentucky.

    More >>

  • Groundhog Day: How it all started

    Groundhog Day: How it all started

    Thursday, February 1 2018 9:26 AM EST2018-02-01 14:26:17 GMT

    So why do we look to a rodent each year for our winter predictions? Well, how we got to this point is a bit of a strange story.  

    More >>

    So why do we look to a rodent each year for our winter predictions? Well, how we got to this point is a bit of a strange story.  

    More >>

  • Project MORE in need of tutors

    Project MORE in need of tutors

    Thursday, February 1 2018 8:25 AM EST2018-02-01 13:25:56 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)

    Fostoria junior and senior high students are still feeling the effects of a fire that damage their school earlier this month. The fire forced nearly 800 students to attend school elsewhere as the district makes repairs.

    More >>

    Fostoria junior and senior high students are still feeling the effects of a fire that damage their school earlier this month. The fire forced nearly 800 students to attend school elsewhere as the district makes repairs.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly