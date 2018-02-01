Ohio AG 'encouraged' after start of opioid lawsuit talks

A federal judge in Ohio is ready to start talks on a possible settlement of hundreds of lawsuits brought against drugmakers and drug distributors over the nation's opioid epidemic.More >>
Ohio's attorney general says he's encouraged by the start of talks to pursue a settlement with pharmaceutical companies and distributors facing more than 250 federal lawsuits over the nation's opioid epidemic.More >>
Snow flurries will diminish this evening, then partial clearing can be expected overnight. Lows will drop into the teens making icy spots possible on area roads.More >>
The Cleveland Indians are removing the divisive Chief Wahoo logo from their jerseys and caps starting in the 2019 season.More >>
Detroit's police chief says an officer has died after being shot while responding to a domestic violence complaint.More >>
The Mackinac Bridge has been reopened after it was shut down overnight due to ice falling from its cables.More >>
